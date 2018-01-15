SPORTS

Victory snow angel! How Vikings fans celebrated their epic playoff win

EMBED </>More Videos

The Vikings pulled off an incredible win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to seal their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Here's how they celebrated. (Tatiana Woessner/Twitter)

How do you celebrate an epic win? At least one Vikings fan made a snow angel wearing only his jersey and shorts.

The Minnesota Vikings scored an incredible win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to seal their spot in the NFC Championship Game. They pulled it off with 61-yard touchdown in the last ten seconds of the game, in what ESPN is already calling one of the greatest NFL playoff plays of all time.

Check out some Vikings fans' ecstatic celebrations in the compilation above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsMinnesota Vikingsfeel goodfunny videosnowfootballnflnfl playoffs
SPORTS
Villanova still No. 1, Virginia rises to No. 2 in AP Top 25 poll
Hall's 25 lead No. 3 Virginia past NC State 68-51
Hamilton, Flames beat Hurricanes 4-1 for 7th win in row
No. 18 Miami's Larranaga leery of facing No.7 Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Will we see more snow on Wednesday?
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies
Firefighters battle string of grass fires near Durham Freeway
HEROIC: Firefighter catches baby from flaming balcony
Thieves steal $30,000 in French Bulldogs in one minute
Woman dies after fire on casino boat off Florida's coast
Police: NC woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway
Police: Woman used stun gun to rob department store
Show More
Lisa McKay dies after battle with cancer
Mom searches for daughter, messages claim she's dead
3 charged, stole over 100K worth of NCDOT property
Duke Energy wants to conserve electricity during cold snap
2 dead after vehicle collides with train in Nash County
More News
Top Video
Triangle residents celebrate MLK Jr. Day; recall life during Civil Rights Movement
Firefighters battle string of grass fires near Durham Freeway
Top toys to keep your furry friend entertained
Thousands show up for exotic reptile show
More Video