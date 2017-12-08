The Wake Forest High School football team looks to repeat as state 4AA champions on what's expected to be a snowy Saturday.The Cougars face Mallard Creek High School at Wake Forest University at 3 p.m. The game was moved from noon because of the wintry weather.Wake Forest has advanced to the state title game five out of the past eight seasons but lost to Mallard Creek two of those years.Both teams come into this matchup with perfect 14-0 records.With a win on Saturday, the Cougars can become the first Wake County school to win back-to-back football state championships in more than a century.Watch the video for a full preview.You can buy tickets to the game