SPORTS

Wake Forest HS Cougars look for back-to-back state titles

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wake Forest Cougars look to become back-to-back state champs, and settle a score along the way.

By
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake Forest High School football team looks to repeat as state 4AA champions on what's expected to be a snowy Saturday.

The Cougars face Mallard Creek High School at Wake Forest University at 3 p.m. The game was moved from noon because of the wintry weather.

Wake Forest has advanced to the state title game five out of the past eight seasons but lost to Mallard Creek two of those years.

Both teams come into this matchup with perfect 14-0 records.

With a win on Saturday, the Cougars can become the first Wake County school to win back-to-back football state championships in more than a century.

Watch the video for a full preview.

You can buy tickets to the game here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballwake county schoolsWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
Duke's Parker dismissed from team after academic violation
Bagley, No. 1 Duke open ACC play at BC
10 things we learned at the NHL board of governors meetings
More Sports
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
Show More
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
More Video