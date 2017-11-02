Wake Forest, Heritage put perfect records on the line

A different scene today at @wakeforesths than expected on Friday night as they host @HHS_Huskies two 10-0 teams battling for title #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/DI8f4QupcX — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 1, 2017

Friday night Wake Forest will host Heritage High School in a huge matchup.Both teams come into the game 10-0.Heritage varsity football will try to do something it's never done - beat the defending state champions from Wake Forest."Oh, I can't wait," said Seth Williams, a senior linebacker for Wake Forest. "It's going to be the best game of my life."Heritage players are ready, too."I'm excited," said Joseph Boletepeli, a defensive end. "This is probably going to be the biggest game I'm ever going to play at this level."Almost 4,000 tickets have already been sold for Friday's game.The winner will take home the conference title.With the two schools being only about five miles apart, a lot of these athletes grew up playing football together and know each other well."We've known these guys for a long time, but come Friday, it's going to be a different story," said Heritage senior quarterback Randy Weddle. "We can be friends after the game."