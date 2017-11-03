Wake Forest pulls away from Heritage for 38-14 win

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --Two neighboring schools, perfect records, a huge crowd on Friday night.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
But after Heritage High School jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one quarter, it was all Wake Forest.
Both teams came into the game 10-0 and Heritage was looking to do something it had never done - beat Wake Forest, the defending state champions.
It didn't happen on this night as Wake Forest raced away for a 38-14 victory and the conference title.
The Cougars improved to 11-0, while the Huskies fell to 10-1.
Watch the video above for full highlights.
After the game, Wake Forest's Devon Lawrence announced he would be attending UNC.
It’s a boy! Jk it’s @GoHeels Devon Lawrence with the classiest college decision #ABC11 @wakeforesths @TarHeelFootball @WFCRAZIES @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/J1F7OPUaDM— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 4, 2017