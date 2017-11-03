SPORTS

Wake Forest pulls away from Heritage for 38-14 win

In the Fight for the Forest, it was all Cougars after Heritage took an early lead.

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two neighboring schools, perfect records, a huge crowd on Friday night.

But after Heritage High School jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one quarter, it was all Wake Forest.

Both teams came into the game 10-0 and Heritage was looking to do something it had never done - beat Wake Forest, the defending state champions.

It didn't happen on this night as Wake Forest raced away for a 38-14 victory and the conference title.

The Cougars improved to 11-0, while the Huskies fell to 10-1.

After the game, Wake Forest's Devon Lawrence announced he would be attending UNC.

