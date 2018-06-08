SPORTS

Warriors sweep Cavaliers for second straight title

CLEVELAND, O.H. --
Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 20 and a triple-double and the Golden State Warriors stamped themselves a dynasty after winning their second straight NBA title and third in four years Friday night, 108-85 over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete a sweep and perhaps drive LeBron James from his home again to chase championships.

Overcoming obstacles all season long, the Warriors were not going to be denied and won the fourth straight finals matchup against Cleveland with ease.

It was the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007, when James was dismissed by a powerful San Antonio team in his first one.

His eighth straight appearance didn't go well either, and now there's uncertainty where the superstar will play next.

James finished with 23 points.
