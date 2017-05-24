SPORTS

WATCH: Sizzling goal helps NC Courage hold on to first

EMBED </>More Videos

A big win for the NC Courage was highlighted by a tremendous strike from forward Lynn Williams.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Courage strengthened its hold on first place in the NWSL on Wednesday, beating second-place Sky Blue FC 2-0 at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The highlight of the match? A screamer of a goal by forward Lynn Williams in the 20th minute. World class stuff.

Watch it in the video above. (video courtesy of NWSL)

The goal was Williams' third of the season and second in as many games.

"I thought it was a really good, professional performance," said head coach Paul Riley. "We talked about a couple of things since the game on Sunday, which was not like us at all. We didn't press well and had low energy. Tonight, we had high energy and we made it difficult for them."

Sam Mewis scored the Courage's second goal in the 41st minute to ensure the win.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccerwomen athletesCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Charlotte to host NBA All-Star game in 2019
Will, courage on display in the Triangle at Valor Games
Omer Yurtseven bypasses NBA draft, returning to NC State
Omer Yurtseven bypasses NBA draft, returning to NC State
More Sports
Top Stories
Severe weather threat diminishes across viewing area
Storm rips through Yadkin County elementary school
Seems hard to hide, but stolen ice trailer still missing
I-Team: Don't let scams ruin your summer plans
Tech takeover: Will a robot put you out of a job?
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
Show More
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ISIS sets sights on Vegas for possible terror targets
Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft
Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Charlotte to host NBA All-Star game in 2019
Seems hard to hide, but stolen ice trailer still missing
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
More Video