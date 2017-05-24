The North Carolina Courage strengthened its hold on first place in the NWSL on Wednesday, beating second-place Sky Blue FC 2-0 at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.The highlight of the match? A screamer of a goal by forward Lynn Williams in the 20th minute. World class stuff.Watch it in the video above. (video courtesy of NWSL)The goal was Williams' third of the season and second in as many games."I thought it was a really good, professional performance," said head coach Paul Riley. "We talked about a couple of things since the game on Sunday, which was not like us at all. We didn't press well and had low energy. Tonight, we had high energy and we made it difficult for them."Sam Mewis scored the Courage's second goal in the 41st minute to ensure the win.