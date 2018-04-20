  • LIVE VIDEO Students, supporters gather at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh to protest gun violence
SPORTS

What Peters resigning means for the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters has resigned as the Hurricanes' coach after four seasons and no playoff berths. (Karl B DeBlaker)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It doesn't come as a huge surprise that Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters resigned Friday.

Get more local sports news with the ABC11 News App

Peters went 137-138-52 in his four seasons as the Canes head coach and never led Carolina to the postseason.



There's no doubt Peters is respected in the hockey world - he'll serve as the head coach for Team Canada in the 2018 World Championship for the second time in three years.

But he just could not change the culture of Carolina hockey. I don't think that all falls on Peters but partially on the players as well.

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns
The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that head coach Bill Peters has resigned his position.


So now the Canes begin a search for a new head coach and a new general manager (Ron Francis moved from GM to president of hockey operations in March).

I'm optimistic about this situation. I know for Hurricanes fans this can come as a shock and creates an uncertain future. But with a new owner, new coach and new general manager change is coming.

That change may be exactly what this franchise needs right now. It's not like Peters led the team to four consecutive playoff appearances and then split - so there's no need for fans to fret just yet.

The offseason will be interesting for the Carolina Hurricanes, but as fans, you should hope a new coach brings a new group of guys, new energy and maybe, just maybe a shot at the playoffs.

But for now, we wait.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshockeyhockey fanCarolina HurricanesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns
Bill Peters resigns as coach of Carolina Hurricanes
NFL Draft Profile: Bradley Chubb, NC State
Pro Football Draft Profile: Nyheim Hines, NC State
More Sports
Top Stories
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Durham auto repair shop owner faces tax evasion charge
Show More
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Truck overturns during multi-vehicle wreck; minor injuries reported
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News