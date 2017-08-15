What to expect as UNC meets with NCAA infractions committee

If it were a game it would be entering quadruple overtime. We may even be beyond that at this point.The NCAA and the University of North Carolina are in the throes of a lengthy debate with major consequences on both sides. The investigation into sham classes and how it relates to student athletes in Chapel Hill is now six years running.Expect at least one more stanza before any bows are tied on this epic and quite tiresome battle.On Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville, the two sides will meet again and quibble over semantics and bylaws.What's different this time? Tar Heel basketball coaches Roy Williams and Sylvia Hatchell, along with football coach Larry Fedora have been asked to join the party.None of the coaches have been directly accused of wrongdoing specifically, and Fedora wasn't even on campus when the investigation began. The NCAA contends the men's and women's basketball programs and the football program did benefit from the bogus classes to keep players eligible.To refresh, the NCAA sent a third notice of allegations in December of last year to which UNC responded back in May.There are five key charges including lack of institutional control and allowing impermissible benefits to student athletes. They also contend university staff improperly aided student athletes, a charge to which Carolina has admitted.So where are we now? UNC is ultimately trying to protect championship banners won in men's basketball while holding the line on the university's previously soiled reputation.The NCAA would like to harshly punish Carolina for infractions it has no authority over. No bylaws were in place that pertain to academic fraud during the decades the university has admitted to wrongdoing. Semantics be damned. Ultimately the infractions committee would like a resolution that sends a message to the rest of its members while reminding everyone who is boss.ABC11 will be in Nashville during the two days of scheduled meetings.Don't expect to hear much if anything from either side in the coming days. Also, don't expect a result. The clock will continue with likely another procedural delay.When sanctions get dished out, UNC could appeal pushing this drawn-out saga into 2018.