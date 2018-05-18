SPORTS

Wheelchair athlete from Johnston County aims for Paralympics

Wheelchair athlete Dylan Pinder from Johnston County aims for Paralympics. (WTVD)

KENLY, NC (WTVD) --
Like many college students, Dylan Pinder is back home for the summer reflecting on his success as a high school athlete.

Dylan was born with spina bifida, and doctors told his father he would never be able to walk, let alone do much else.

That didn't keep Dylan off the track.



Pinder, a 17-time state champion, has won more than 50 medals in his track and field career.

It's his positive mindset that has qualified him to represent North Carolina this summer in the Junior National Wheelchair Games.

But, the journey doesn't end there.

If he does well at the games, he has a chance to represent the USA in the Paralympics.
