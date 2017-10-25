WORLD SERIES

Keuchel or Turner: Who has the best beard of the World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the 2017 World Series battle of the beards!

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel are not only great players on the field, they also have all-star facial hair.

As the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series, the beards battled it out in Game 1. Turner hit a two-run home run against Keuchel, leading the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory.

Although Turner was able to get the upper hand on the field, we wanted to see who people thought had the better beard. We took to the streets of Hollywood to settle the real battle of the beards.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrosMLBbaseball
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros and Dodgers getting new bats for World Series
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Obama welcomes World Series champion Chicago Cubs
CBA ending All-Star link to World Series' home-field advantage
More world series
SPORTS
Cam Newton abruptly leaves news conference in latest fumble with media
Tar Heels guard Joel Berry breaks hand after punching door
All the stuff you need to know from ACC Operation Basketball
The wildly entertaining rise of Bradley Chubb and NC State
More Sports
Top Stories
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
Man seen kicking kitten during NC home break-in
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on American Airlines
Utility worker clearing storm debris in NC dies
Wake Transit seeks your input on transportation plans
Officer celebrates boy's birthday after he was left at school
Benson Police conduct new search for missing man
Show More
Do you know who killed this man?
Police: Vegas shooter's brother arrested for child porn
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
NC man charged with killing girlfriend, unborn child
Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
More News
Top Video
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes
Consumer Alert: Protect yourself from counterfeits and forgeries
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
More Video