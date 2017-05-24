Archery is one of 11 events military vets are competing in this week #VGSE2017 pic.twitter.com/rwtZnfu2Hu — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 24, 2017

Skill, strength and power are on display all across the Triangle this week. Military veterans competing in the Valor Games Southeast have conquered mental and physical challenges just to get here.Marine Corps veteran Carolos Rodriguez couldn't walk after sustaining an injury in the Gulf War. Since joining the games last year, Rodriguez has lost 70 pounds and is cycling again."When you have injuries, you just have to figure out a way how to cope with those injuries, Rodriguez said. Coming here lifting weights, archery, rowing, whatever it may be. You're challenging your physical inabilities and just trying to show somebody, hey I still have something left in me."Valor, defined as determination and courage in the face of danger is a common thread for these heroes facing post-war hurdles.Power lifting and wheelchair basketball are just two of eleven events.ABC11 anchor Tisha Powell will emcee the closing ceremonies.Along with Cameron Indoor, UNC's Smith Center and Lake Crabtree serve as other venues. Winning is just a small part of the three days. Camaraderie, effort and education are equally important."This year's theme it's life again," said Ashley Thomas, founder and Executive Director of Bridge II Sports. "Because now you've accepted what the challenge is. You know how to work with it and you begin living."On Memorial Day, we salute our fallen soldiers. Leading into the holiday, we celebrate and empower those who've served and suffered.