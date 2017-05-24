SPORTS

Will, courage on display in the Triangle at Valor Games Southeast

Archery is one of the events at the Valor Games Southeast.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Skill, strength and power are on display all across the Triangle this week. Military veterans competing in the Valor Games Southeast have conquered mental and physical challenges just to get here.

Marine Corps veteran Carolos Rodriguez couldn't walk after sustaining an injury in the Gulf War. Since joining the games last year, Rodriguez has lost 70 pounds and is cycling again.

"When you have injuries, you just have to figure out a way how to cope with those injuries, Rodriguez said. Coming here lifting weights, archery, rowing, whatever it may be. You're challenging your physical inabilities and just trying to show somebody, hey I still have something left in me."



Valor, defined as determination and courage in the face of danger is a common thread for these heroes facing post-war hurdles.

Power lifting and wheelchair basketball are just two of eleven events.



ABC11 anchor Tisha Powell will emcee the closing ceremonies.

Along with Cameron Indoor, UNC's Smith Center and Lake Crabtree serve as other venues. Winning is just a small part of the three days. Camaraderie, effort and education are equally important.



"This year's theme it's life again," said Ashley Thomas, founder and Executive Director of Bridge II Sports. "Because now you've accepted what the challenge is. You know how to work with it and you begin living."

On Memorial Day, we salute our fallen soldiers. Leading into the holiday, we celebrate and empower those who've served and suffered.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgamesmilitaryveteranssoldierswake county newsdurham county newsorange county newsmemorial dayDurhamRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Omer Yurtseven bypasses NBA draft, returning to NC State
Omer Yurtseven bypasses NBA draft, returning to NC State
Tony Bradley leaving UNC, will stay in NBA draft
Charlotte to host NBA All-Star game in 2019
More Sports
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Tornado watch issued for ABC11 viewing area
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft
Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies
2016 'one of deadliest ever' for police?
Show More
$500M in opium poppy plants seized in North Carolina
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun
Graco recalls car seats; webbing may not hold child
Man, woman killed in fiery Harnett County crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos