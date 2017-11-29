SPORTS

Wingsuit fliers jump from 13,642-foot Alps summit into plane in midair

EMBED </>More Videos

Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet pulled off the incredible stunt after hundreds of test flights and a failed first try. (Red Bull)

After Vince Reffet jumped off a mountain with a wingsuit and landed in a small plane in midair, his first thought was not of the incredible feat he had just pulled off, but of his friend.

"Once I got in, I only thought about one thing, my buddy behind," he told Red Bull.

The other wingman, Fred Fugen, successfully landed moments later, causing everyone in the plane to let out a cheer.

The French pair, who are known as the Soul Flyers, started with a B.A.S.E. jump off of the top of Jungfrau in the Swiss Alps from 13,642 feet. For the next two minutes and 45 seconds, they did a free fall of about 10,500 feet before landing in the tiny aircraft as it flew.

They had been through more than 100 test flights and even had one failed attempt they had to abandon before their successful jump, according to Red Bull.

"It was very complicated for us as we tried a first time but we messed up a bit and that sucks so much energy out of you," Reffet said. "Going up to 4,000 meters, it physically costs a lot."

They said they performed the feat in honor of wingsuit flier Patrick de Gayardon.

"Right now our thoughts go to Patrick, who was the first to re-enter a plane," Fugen said. "We wanted to do it differently by jumping from a mountain. It is a huge achievement."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmountainsstuntamazing video
Load Comments
SPORTS
Reliving Chris Webber's timeout that Michigan didn't have
David Robinson thinks Marvin Bagley III like Tim Duncan
The not-so-fun task of stopping Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr.
Defending champion Clemson new CFP No. 1 followed by Auburn, Oklahoma, Wisconsin
More Sports
Top Stories
Reports: Woman says girl is her daughter, not missing child
Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at Durham immigration office
Raleigh gym owner faces new indecent liberties charge
Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
Show More
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
Man arrested in connection with string of killings in Tampa
Emails reveal UNC leaders' angst over Confederate statue
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
More News
Top Video
Try these gingerbread cookies
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
More Video