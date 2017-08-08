SPORTS

With football season almost here, who will be UNC's QB?

Nathan Elliot, left, and Brandon Harris, right are the top contenders for the QB spot. (Charlie Mickens)

Charlie Mickens
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Almost a week into football camp at UNC, no one has emerged as a clear-cut starting quarterback. Six guys are in competition for the starting QB position for the Heels.

We were finally able to meet the QBs recently.

Two have emerged as frontrunners for now:

Nathan Elliot, who learned behind Marquis Williams and Mitch Trubisky.

Brandon Harris, a graduate transfer from LSU.

UNC Head Coach Larry Fedora says Harris can make all the throws.

Harris, who just got on the field with his new teammates last week, said he feels he's on speed with the offense but just needs to get his feet right.

EMBED More News Videos

Brandon Harris talks about getting comfortable in the system.



Harris explained how foot drills are something he's trying to improve. In LSU's passing game, Harris had to take anywhere from a three-step drop to a five-step drop in the pocket.

In Chapel Hill, he says, he doesn't do that in Fedora's spread offense.
Elliot says his strength is the mental game. He's been in the offense for more than two years now and knows it.

He has more reps in the offense than anyone on the roster.

EMBED More News Videos

Nathan Elliot says the mental game is one of his strengths.



The team hasn't had a scrimmage yet. Fedora said he is hopeful once they get a couple of scrimmages in, a quarterback will emerge to take over the team.

The dog days of August are still ahead. UNC opens the season September 2 at home against Cal.

Fedora can't send out six guys to quarterback; not even two. One will have to take the first snap in this post-Trubisky era.

EMBED More News Videos

Brandon Harris can make every throw, UNC head coach Larry Fedora says.



Who will it be?
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportschapel hill newsUNC Tar HeelsNCAAcollege footballChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Globetrotter sinks record-breaking shot from helicopter
Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener
Vote: Who will be the NFC South's biggest breakthrough star?
Cam Newton won't play in Panthers' preseason opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Pair charged after 2 teens kidnapped and robbed
Pres Trump: North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury'
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Proposed I-440 changes a sizable hit to Meredith College
Fayetteville burglar smashes door with large rock
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
AZ. woman sentenced to death for locking cousin in box
NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student
Show More
Scam targets USAA customers
North Carolina lags in latest health care survey
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener
Cary makes list of safest cities to raise a child
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos