With football season almost here, who will be UNC's QB?

Almost a week into football camp at UNC, no one has emerged as a clear-cut starting quarterback. Six guys are in competition for the starting QB position for the Heels.We were finally able to meet the QBs recently.Two have emerged as frontrunners for now:Nathan Elliot, who learned behind Marquis Williams and Mitch Trubisky.Brandon Harris, a graduate transfer from LSU.UNC Head Coach Larry Fedora says Harris can make all the throws.Harris, who just got on the field with his new teammates last week, said he feels he's on speed with the offense but just needs to get his feet right.Harris explained how foot drills are something he's trying to improve. In LSU's passing game, Harris had to take anywhere from a three-step drop to a five-step drop in the pocket.In Chapel Hill, he says, he doesn't do that in Fedora's spread offense.Elliot says his strength is the mental game. He's been in the offense for more than two years now and knows it.He has more reps in the offense than anyone on the roster.The team hasn't had a scrimmage yet. Fedora said he is hopeful once they get a couple of scrimmages in, a quarterback will emerge to take over the team.The dog days of August are still ahead. UNC opens the season September 2 at home against Cal.Fedora can't send out six guys to quarterback; not even two. One will have to take the first snap in this post-Trubisky era.Who will it be?