NC State Wolfpack clenches the win against No. 10 Tar Heels, 95-91 in overtime

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
Allerik Freeman scored a career-high 29 points and hit seven of North Carolina State's 15 3-pointers to upset No. 10 North Carolina 95-91 in overtime on Saturday.

Omer Yurtseven added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-7, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included a huge putback with 30.9 seconds left in the overtime and his team up a point.

Markell Johnson sealed the win with two free throws with 3.0 seconds left, capping his own big day with 20 points and 11 assists. And that added UNC to the Wolfpack's list of upsets under first-year coach Kevin Keatts, headlined by Arizona and Duke when each was ranked No. 2.

Luke Maye had 31 points and 12 rebounds for UNC (16-6, 5-4), while Theo Pinson had career highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds. UNC shot 53 percent but made just 4 of 19 3-pointers and 11 of 20 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack got a needed taste of success in Chapel Hill. N.C. State was just 1-13 here against Roy Williams-led UNC teams coming into Saturday, including last year's 107-56 debacle that stood as the program's second-largest margin of defeat in any game.

UNC: That's two straight losses for the Tar Heels, who shot poorly from behind the arc and the line. They also found little offensive production outside of Maye and a more-assertive Pinson, with starters Joel Berry and Kenny Williams combining for just 10 points.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Notre Dame visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit No. 18 Clemson on Tuesday.

