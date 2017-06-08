Wolfpack land top recruit for 2018

The latest addition? Atlanta point guard Jamie Lewis, who's ranked the 60th best player overall and 13th best point guard in his high school class by recruiting service 24/7. Scout.com isn't quite as high on him, rating him a 3-star prospect. Lewis' junior season was largely addled by injuries but he was named the most outstanding player of the Georgia State Title game his sophomore season. I'm not going to pretend I've ever seen him play, but people who have vouch for the guy. His high school coach told the News and Observer that 'he plays like Kyrie Irving'. Good enough for me.
Curious to see more?
Come along as I fire up the old Youtube machine for highlight mixes.