KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman celebrates winning $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman reaped $1.2 million on an $18 bet on a series of Kentucky Derby day races. (Rachel Bagnetto)

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 dollar "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstexaslotteryhorsesKentucky DerbyTexasKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KENTUCKY DERBY
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Always Dreaming wins 2017 Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Kentucky Derby
SPORTS
Rocky Mount girl joins baseball team
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley using off-season to impact youth
Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism
More Sports
Top Stories
I-Team in Seattle: What would Amazon HQ2 look like in the Triangle?
Search for killer of Temple University student
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Durham Police ID man killed in Sunday shooting
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Show More
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado
Morrisville police seek info in serious crash near RDU
Right on the hose! Fayetteville firefighter's surprise proposal
More News