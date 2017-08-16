What would you do to guarantee the Carolina Panthers would win the Super Bowl? How about eating a bowl of cockroaches?Apparently, many of you said you would.Onedecided to ask this (and other questions), surveying more than 1,600 fans (at least 30 from each team) to determine the NFL's most hardcore fans.An astounding 41% of Panthers fans - more than any other team - said they would indeed chow down on a bowl of roaches if it meant their team would lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.Predictably, fans of teams who have never won the Big Game or who haven't hoisted a trophy in decades were the most likely to agree to eat bugs.The Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns rounded out the Top 5.Curiously though, coming in at No. 6 were fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL's most successful franchise with six Super Bowl rings. Talk about insatiable!In other questions, 44% of Panthers fans would give up a paycheck for a Super Bowl, ninth-most overall, and 27% of Panthers would go an entire year without bathing (4th overall).Overall, Panthers fans rank as the No. 6 most "hardcore" fan base. The Minnesota Vikings came in No. 1.See all the questions and the results