Young Duke fan and younger UNC fan chase a baseball, and we all learn a lesson

They both raced for a foul ball - but the bigger kid got there first. His next move created a heartwarming memory.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
I'm not going to lie - I love feeding into the rivalries around here. A little "stirring the pot" as it were. After all - that's what makes our area so magnetic when it comes to sports. A ferociously competitive game is always awesome to watch.

The flipside of that is realizing that it's all just fun and games, and Friday, I was reminded of that.

While covering the Duke-UNC baseball game at the DBAP, I watched a foul-ball chase unfold before my eyes.

One little UNC fan, Brenner, went sprinting through the bleachers alongside a slightly bigger Duke fan, Trever.

Trever won the race to the ball, but he didn't have it for long.

Watch the video for the memorable outcome.
