Spring Lake police seeking information in fatal shooting of 62-year-old man

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Spring Lake police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 62-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Mont Drive.

When they arrived, they found 62-year-old Winfred Alfonza Worthy unconscious lying near the road.

Medics arrived and administered CPR but Worthy never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses said a blue/green in color older model Lincoln Continental left the scene after the shooting. The vehicle was occupied by two males. Detectives do not have any additional information regarding the vehicle and suspects at this time.

Spring Lake police are requesting the public's assistance and asking anyone with information to contact Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
