Spring snowstorm headed toward Northeast; 5th major storm since March

M.L. NESTEL
After pounding the Midwest, a spring storm is getting ready to hit the Northeast early Monday -- the fifth major storm since March to barrel through the region.

By around 3 a.m., Scranton, Pennsylvania and Hartford, Connecticut, will be blanketed by about 1 to 4 inches of a slushy mix of rain and snow.

Some parts of the Northeast could see as much as 4 to 6 inches as well, making many highways and roadways perilously icy and slick.

Conditions are expected to worsen by sunrise on Monday as the night's dose of slush turns into heavy, wet snow in cities like Philadelphia and New York City.

Some airports, including New York's John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark, are already bracing for the weather situation. Delta Airlines and JetBlue has issued a travel waiver for some passengers set to fly out of or into those hubs.

By mid-afternoon, the sun is expected to peek through the clouds, the snow should recede and the temperature will surge back to less shivering mid-40s.

The storm is the fifth major one to hit the Northeast in as many weeks, following four nor'easters since the beginning of March.

A separate storm is already churning in the northern Rockies where Montana and Great Lakes are going to get a half-foot of snow.

While much of the country will be reaching for the snow shovels, those who live in Texas and Tennessee will attempt to stay dry as a series of severe thunderstorms swing through.

The spring snow has already caused whiteout conditions in parts of Nebraska due to the arctic blast.

Heavy winds and half-foot of snowfall in Kearney, Nebraska mired traffic on the road.

All day Sunday, winter weather advisories remained in effect in Kansas City, Missouri as well as in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As much of the country soaks and shivers, much of the Southwest is seeing sunshine.

Phoenix, Arizona, for example, will be sizzling as temperatures there rise to 90-degrees Fahrenheit.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man injured in officer-involved shooting at gas station in Zebulon
Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
What does the Easter forecast look like?
Huge turnout for Easter Vigil Mass
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Show More
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper
UPDATE: Raeford Road reopens after vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Last round for Spanky's in Chapel Hill, new restaurant weeks away
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
More News
Photos
Adorable dogs enjoying Easter
Easter celebrations around the world
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
More Photos