Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor

Tonight, a "celebration" for Durham Mayor Bill Bell with performances by Kool & the Gang, Sheila E. and Morris Day & the Time.The celebrities will perform at tonight's "Heroes in the Park" at The Rickhouse and adjoining Durham Athletic Park.The event honors Mayor Bell's 16 years of leading the Bull City. He leaves office in December.Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Save the Children and the newly established nonprofit set up by the mayor and his wife, the Bill & Judith Bell Foundation.