Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor

EMBED </>More Videos

Heroes in the Park in Durham (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Tonight, a "celebration" for Durham Mayor Bill Bell with performances by Kool & the Gang, Sheila E. and Morris Day & the Time.

The celebrities will perform at tonight's "Heroes in the Park" at The Rickhouse and adjoining Durham Athletic Park.

The event honors Mayor Bell's 16 years of leading the Bull City. He leaves office in December.

RELATED: Here's how to get tickets to the event honoring Durham Mayor Bill Bell

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Save the Children and the newly established nonprofit set up by the mayor and his wife, the Bill & Judith Bell Foundation.

For ticket information:

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Navy rescues 2 women, dogs who were lost at sea for months
Town council approves new IKEA location in Cary
Ready for the cold? Chance of storms ahead of temp drop
Tiger Woods due in court with plea deal to resolve DUI case
Show More
Arrest made in Halifax County quadruple murder
Durham Police investigate after man shot
Methodist U. religion professor charged with exploitation of minors
1 killed, at least 4 injured in Sampson County crash
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
More News
Top Video
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
Town council approves new IKEA location in Cary
More Video