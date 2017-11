Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

Starbucks fans, here's your chance for some sweet freebies this week.In a news release , Starbucks announced, "this November 9-13 from 2-5 p.m. Starbucks customers that buy one holiday beverage, will get another one free to share."Eligible holiday beverages include:*Chestnut Praline Latte*Peppermint Mocha*Caramel Brulée Latte*Gingerbread Latte*Eggnog Latte*Holiday Spice Flat White Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC.