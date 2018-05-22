State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY (WTVD) --A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper is dead following a pursuit in Yadkin County.
According to officials, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near NC-67.
The trooper has been identified as 24-year-old Samuel N. Bullard, of Wilkes County.
Chris Knox with the NCSHP said Bullard was a three-year veteran assigned to Surry County.
Troopers said the incident started with a license check; a pursuit and collision followed.
Officials have yet to release information about the suspect who was involved in the chase.
To pay their respects, Roxboro city officials will be wearing mourning bands.
I extend my deepest sorrows to the @NCSHP family as they mourn the loss of Trooper Samuel N. Bullard, E532 (Surry County) who died in a pursuit related motor vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County. All @CityofRoxboro Staff will wear a mourning band. #LODD pic.twitter.com/a5AguX6o1h— David Hess (@ChiefDavidHess) May 22, 2018
WGHP contributed to this post.