State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County

I extend my deepest sorrows to the @NCSHP family as they mourn the loss of Trooper Samuel N. Bullard, E532 (Surry County) who died in a pursuit related motor vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County. All @CityofRoxboro Staff will wear a mourning band. #LODD pic.twitter.com/a5AguX6o1h — David Hess (@ChiefDavidHess) May 22, 2018

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper is dead following a pursuit in Yadkin County.According to officials, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near NC-67.The trooper has been identified as 24-year-old Samuel N. Bullard, of Wilkes County.Chris Knox with the NCSHP said Bullard was a three-year veteran assigned to Surry County.Troopers said the incident started with a license check; a pursuit and collision followed.Officials have yet to release information about the suspect who was involved in the chase.To pay their respects, Roxboro city officials will be wearing mourning bands.