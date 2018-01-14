JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --North Carolina State Highway Patrol have located an 87-year-old man in Johnston County who was reported missing in West Palm Beach, Florida.
According to The Johnston County Report, Troopers said they were notified that the missing man was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 through North Carolina.
After law enforcement in Florida tracked the 87-year-old's cell phone, troopers were able to locate the man in a silver Ford Fusion between Four Oaks and Smithfield and conducted a traffic stop.
The elderly man was confused and unable to explain why he was more than 700 miles from his home in the West Palm Beach. The driver also told troopers he thought he was in New York.
The 87-year-old man couldn't tell troopers the last time he ate, so the officers accompanied him to a local restaurant and treated him to a healthy dinner.
Troopers contacted the elderly man's two daughters who both lived out of state. At their request, he was taken to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield Saturday night for evaluation.
According to troopers, family members arrived in Johnston County on Sunday morning to pick up the man and return to Florida.