Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars

Curtis Edward Johnson (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

MONCURE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Does an iPhone 6S Plus for $30 sound good? It might, but chances are it could be a hot buy - as in stolen property.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

That's what one person in Chatham County found out. And now another man is behind bars and unemployed, all thanks to Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature.

On July 27, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office received a report that a worker had possibly stolen the iPhone from his employer.

Investigators used the "Find My iPhone" feature to lead them to an address off of Cross and Taylor Road in Moncure.

When they got there, they interviewed the occupants of the home and determined that Curtis Edward Johnson, 39, of Hoffman, North Carolina, had allegedly sold the phone for about $30 to an acquaintance at that address.

Raleigh Police served and arrested Johnson, but not before he was fired by his employer.

Johnson was charged with felony larceny by employee, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and felony possession of stolen property.

Johnson was given a $15,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on August 21.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
iphonetheftchatham county newsarrestRaleighMoncureChatham CountyWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Brunch bill brings booze, business to Sunday mornings
Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting
Couple arrested for sexual abuse of three minors
Fayetteville's new police chief 'getting to know' the town
Durham issues sewer 'blow back,' foul odor warning
Some Smithfield homes will be without power Tuesday
NC GOP head defends fieryTweet about state Democrats
Show More
3rd Boy Scout dies after sailboat strikes power line
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Raleigh woman still held in Honduras
Police looking for suspect in string of home burglaries
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos