Student charged with shooting threat at Cumberland County school

Marcus James (Cumberland County Sheriff County)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A student was taken into custody Tuesday after classmates at Pine Forest High School reported that he said in class that "there will be a school shooting tomorrow."

Marcus Harris-Earl James, 16, has been charged with making a false threat of mass violence on education property.

After Major Crimes Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office finished conducting interviews, they charged James.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was held on a $5,000 secured bond.

James will have a first appearance before a District Court Judge at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetycumberland county schoolsschool threatstudent safetyCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News