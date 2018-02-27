Student charged with shooting threat at Cumberland County school

A student was taken into custody Tuesday after classmates at Pine Forest High School reported that he said in class that "there will be a school shooting tomorrow."Marcus Harris-Earl James, 16, has been charged with making a false threat of mass violence on education property.After Major Crimes Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office finished conducting interviews, they charged James.He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was held on a $5,000 secured bond.James will have a first appearance before a District Court Judge at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.