Student, passenger injured after Johnston County school bus collides with 2 cars

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a multi-vehicle crash that injured two people, including a student, Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on Amelia Church Road at Barber Mill Road.

Police said a Johnston County school bus, believed to be from West Clayton Elementary, collided with two vehicles.



One student on the bus and a passenger in another vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The bus driver, along with the 10 other students on the bus, is OK.

The road is down to one lane, drivers should expect delays.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are handling the investigation.
