Student, passenger injured after wreck involving Johnston County school bus, 2 cars

(Credit: Clayton Fire Department)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a multi-vehicle crash that injured two people, including a student, Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on Amelia Church Road at Barber Mill Road.

Police said the incident involved a Johnston County school bus, believed to be from West Clayton Elementary, and two other vehicles.



One student on the bus and a passenger in another vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The bus driver, along with the 10 other students on the bus, is OK.

The road is down to one lane, drivers should expect delays.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are handling the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashstudentsbus crashjohnston county newsJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89
NCSHP: Deer in road caused Wake County church van crash that killed 2
10 years later, Raleigh detectives still puzzled by woman's disappearance
Father arrested after crashing into restaurant, killing deputy daughter
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
3-year-old struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in South LA
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
'We are strong:' Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Show More
NC cancer patients need help getting to & from treatment
Fuquay-Varina mom battling cancer gets dream trip to Hollywood
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
Doctor allegedly gave chemo to patients who didn't need it
Police: Man intentionally drove car into NC restaurant, killed daughter
More News