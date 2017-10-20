Student shot during baseball practice at Rocky Mount HS

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old student at Rocky Mount Senior High School was shot during baseball practice Thursday evening.Just before 4 p.m., Rocky Mount police were called to UNC Nash Hospital after the boy was brought in with a non-life threatening wound.The teen said he was practicing baseball at the school when he heard a distant popping noise and then felt pain in his neck.Authorities said no disturbances or altercations were reported at the school before or during that time.However, officials said there were reports of people riding ATV's and possibly hunting in a wooded area near the school.The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may have been in the area at the time to please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Lt. Seighman at (252) 972-1455. You may also utilize Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637); your text completely anonymous.