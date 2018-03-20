Student suspect dead, girl critical, boy stable after Maryland school shooting

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Maryland (WTVD) --Authorities said the student suspect is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School that has left a girl in critical condition and a boy in stable condition.
According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, two other students were injured during the incident.
Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be released; however, reports from WJLA show that a school resource officer responded to the threat and "took the student down" with a single round.
There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School— St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018
Deputies are working to learn if the bullet from the resource officer fatally shot the student, who was pronounced dead just after 10:40 a.m.
Officials said a female student is in critical condition and a male student is stable.
Their identities have not been released.
The sheriff's office said they had the incident contained around 8:45 a.m.
Students were evacuated from the school reunited with their parents; all other schools in the district are operated on their normal schedules.
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation; Special Agents from Baltimore's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are also assisting.
BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued this statement:
" ... I want to express my deepest gratitude to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and all of the first responders who swiftly and bravely took action to secure the school. The First Lady and I are praying for those who were injured, their families and loved ones, and for the entire Great Mills community as they come together to heal in the wake of this horrific situation. But prayers are not enough. Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain uncertain, today's horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our conversation about school safety. Instead, it must serve as a call to action."
This is a developing story; check back for updates.