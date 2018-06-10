Surfer bitten by shark, seriously injured: Reports

COURTNEY HAN
A 48-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark and seriously injured in the waters of Hawaii, according to multiple reports.

The victim, who has not been identified, was surfing Saturday morning when he was bitten, according to ABC News station KITV.

The man was offshore Hau Bush in Ewa Beach at the time of the apparent attack, according to the The Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Honolulu EMS responded to the scene, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and EMS treated the surfer for a shark bite on his lower left leg.

Honolulu Ocean safety is patrolling the area of the attack, and has posted warning signs, according to KITV.

Lifeguards at an adjacent beach, White Plains, were notified.

The beach where the attack happened does not have lifeguards.

The reported shark bite comes after a spate of animal attacks over the last few weeks.

A woman in Florida last week was killed by an alligator after going on a walk with her two dogs.

Earlier this month in Yellowstone National Park, three people were attacked over a four-day period: a 51-year-old woman was attacked by a mother elk protecting her calf; a 53-year-old woman was also attacked by an elk -- also protecting her calf; and a woman was gored by a bison bull that charged a group of people.

Separately, people were recently attacked by monkeys and a decapitated rattlesnake.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Somalia
President Trump arrives in Singapore ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un
Authorities working triple-death investigation in Littleton
Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks
Raleigh investigation reveals death of 7-month-old infant
15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Virginia
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Dramatic video shows man rolling onto street after hitting police car in Houston
Show More
Justify wins Belmont to become 13th Triple Crown champ
Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at California checkpoint
Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
UNC tops Stetson 7-5, earns trip to College World Series
Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
More News