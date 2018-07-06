POTEAU, Okla. --Four people were injured in an explosion during a city-run fireworks show in Oklahoma.
During the show, one of the firework shells, which was set off by Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickle, exploded in its launching tube, KHBS reports.
The explosion was caught on a nearby home surveillance camera.
Pickle claims he asked watchers to move back for their safety but they failed to do so.
The four hurt sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At least three were taken to the hospital.
Jennifer Combs suffered second-degree burns on her elbow.
She told KHBS it felt like a war zone, and that she doesn't plan to get that close to fireworks again.
"It was explosions in my face," Combs said. "I just got up and ran, everyone was running you could hear kids screaming. I'm pretty beat up, I feel like I've been in a car accident."
Pickle said the fireworks were legally set off.
City leaders plan to re-evaluate plans for next year's show.