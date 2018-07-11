Surveillance video shows George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy

Video shows the moment actor George Clooney's scooter crashed into a Mercedes (WTVD)

ROME (WTVD) --
Surveillance video shows the moment actor George Clooney's scooter crashed into a Mercedes in Sardinia, Italy.

Clooney said he was going 54 miles per hour when the driver of a Mercedes cut in front of him and hit him head-on.

The video shows Clooney flying through the air.

The actor said he smashed the car's windshield with his head and flew 30 feet from the car.

He was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room where he was released a short time later.

Clooney is currently filming a new series -- Catch 22 -- based on the classic novel by Joseph Heller.
