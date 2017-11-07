TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Survivors: Texas gunman checked aisles, shot crying babies at point-blank range

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez were in First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the gunman opened fire. They recounted the horrifying moments he entered the church. (KSAT|Texas DPS/Twitter)

Rosanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez were in First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the gunman opened fire. Now the couple, who has been released from the hospital, is recounting the moments he entered the church.

"'Everybody die, [expletive],'" Solis recalled the shooter screaming.

That came in the middle of the horrifying ordeal, the couple recalled to ABC affiliate KSAT. The shots began when suspected gunman Devin Kelley was still outside the church and the parishioners were in the middle of worship service.

"All of a sudden I hear, like firecrackers popping. Tah tah tah tah tah tah tah," Solis said.

Someone screamed that it was gunfire, and everyone took cover.

"It was so scary and that man was shooting, I mean he was shooting hard," Solis recalled.

Solis was hit in the shoulder. Ramirez was injured by shrapnel. The two huddled together, playing dead, watching others fall around him. She could see the bullets hitting the carpet as he continued to shoot from outside.

When there was a break in the shooting and then footsteps approached, Solis said that for a moment she hoped it was the police.

"Everyone got real quiet," she remembered. "Everyone was saying, 'Be quiet, it's him, it's him.'"

When the gunman got inside the church, he started going aisle to aisle, searching for survivors, Ramirez said. He said that when babies cried out, he shot them point-blank.

Now both Solis and Ramirez are home and thankful to be alive.

"The Lord saved me because I know it was my last day," Solis said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
TX church gunman once escaped from mental health center
Raleigh interfaith vigil mourns latest tragedies
Texas killer able to buy guns because of Air Force lapse
Triangle churches reflect on security following Texas massacre
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
Wayne County man accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Guests sickened by carbon monoxide at Fayetteville hotel
Two accused of human trafficking in NC, other states
Yes, even you can do something to prevent child abuse
Watch: NC deputies use drone to find missing woman
TX church gunman once escaped from mental health center
Wake County man charged with hurting child
A glimpse of the Triangle's pitch to be Amazon's HQ2
Show More
ARCTIC AIR BLOWING IN: First hard freeze coming this week
It's Election Day! The polls are open
2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
More News
Top Video
A glimpse of the Triangle's pitch to be Amazon's HQ2
Watch: NC deputies use drone to find missing woman
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
It's Election Day! The polls are open
More Video