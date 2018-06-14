Suspect at large after 4 cars struck by gunfire near Seattle airport

SOFIA GRIMSGARD
Authorities are searching for at least one person who opened fire on four cars traveling down Highway 509 near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The highway near the airport was shut down for more than five hours while Washington Highway Patrol searched for the shooter Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle resident Mary Ertl's windshield was one of those struck.

"I heard a boom and then glass all over my face," Ertl told ABC affiliate KOMO. "I thought it was a rock until I looked at the passenger side, and then I knew it was a bullet. ... So I slowed down, and called police."

Although no one was hurt, the western-most runway at the airport also was temporarily closed as a precaution. The highway later fully reopened as well.

Investigators told KOMO the shooter likely was on foot, on the side of the highway, based on the trajectory of the bullets. Each vehicle was hit on the driver's side.

"When we're arriving at things like this, we are putting on our active-shooter gear -- which is a blessing to have -- the heavier vests that stops rifles and helmets," trooper Rick Johnson told KOMO.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Raleigh seniors scrambling after apartment complex decision
Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria
'I like to call these supermarket wars': NC State professor on health of retail landscape
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
Current Triangle traffic
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill
Show More
Former ECU coach and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies.
LAPD investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel's Stan Lee
Wake Forest welcomes bikeshare LimeBike to town
Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone
NC State lands another defensive stud
More News