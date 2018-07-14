Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Knightdale man

The Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man with murder after he allegedly shot a man to death in the 7000 block of Old Bunch Road.Police were dispatched to the crime scene around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday after a passing motorist found Malik Kahsim Dewberry of Knightdale with multiple gunshot wounds and called 911.Dewberry was transported to Wake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Torhi Jermaine High, 42, of Laurel Breeze Drive in Knightdale was developed as a suspect in the case.Around 6:00 p.m., High was located and arrested by the Wake County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder, officials say.No other information has been released.