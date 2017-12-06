Man hiding from police falls through ceiling, lands at the feet of officers

(Scranton Police Department)

SCRANTON, Pa. --
Police say a Pennsylvania man hiding from police in the crawl space of his girlfriend's home fell through the ceiling directly in front of an officer.

Police were searching the Scranton home Sunday for 29-year-old Justin Thompson, who was wanted on charges of assault and harassment.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that officers found Thompson in the crawl space and tried to grab him. He was able to get away, but then plunged into the kitchen, where an officer was waiting.

Police say there were children nearby when Thompson fell, leading to a charge of endangering the welfare of children. He also picked up charges of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

His girlfriend was charged with hindering apprehension.

The Associated Press couldn't determine if Thompson has a lawyer who could comment on the accusations.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/
