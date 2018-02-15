Suspect in 2016 Kinston murder caught in Fayetteville

Tiquon Deonta Brown (Kinston Police Department)

KINSTON, NC (WTVD) --
Kinston Police have arrested yet another suspect in the June 2016 murder of an 18-year-old Kinston man.

Tiquon Deonta Brown, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday in Fayetteville by Kinston police assisted by U.S. marshals, the SBI, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Fayetteville Police Department.

A warrant had been issued for Brown's arrest on December 15. He had been a fugitive since.

He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the June 26, 2016, shooting death of Antonio Lorenzo Hines.

Brown was transported back to Kinston and is being held in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.

Hines was found shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Lynn Drive near Westside FWB Church and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other suspects were previously arrested.

Jarion Jerrod Phillips, 22, was arrested and charged in March 2017.

Four other suspects were arrested in June.

Thomas Maurice Bullock Jr., then 18, of Kinston, and Tyrek Rashaad Leach, then 17, of Knightdale, were arrested June 26.

Jaquel Daquan Lawson, 20, of Kinston, and Christopher Daquonne Hembry, then 19, also of Kinston, were arrested June 28.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two arrested, two sought in Kinston murder
