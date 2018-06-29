ATTEMPTED MURDER

Suspect in Apex machete attack pleads guilty

Cary man accused of attacking former classmate with a machete scheduled for court Friday (WTVD)

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cary man accused of attacking a former high school classmate with a machete plead guilty Friday.

Neel Salil Mehta



The victim of the attack and her family were at the hearing.

According to the prosecutor, if Mehta didn't plea, a trial date would have been set.



Mehta was obsessed with Priyanka Kumari according to her father, Pankaj Kumar.

Kumar said his daughter and Mehta both attended Green Hope High School in Cary but he moved his daughter to Holly Springs High School in late 2015 because Mehta was stalking her.

The attack happened after she got off a school bus near her Apex home on January 12, 2017.

Her father said she suffered deep cuts to face, head, and neck from the blows of Mehta's machete.

He says she had 46 cuts on her head alone.

As he prays for his daughter's recovery from the brutal assault, Pankaj Kumar wonders why her attacker, 20-year-old Neel Mehta, wasn't charged with attempted murder from the outset. "He had premeditation," Kumar said.

Mehta is charged with attempted murder.

Statement of Neel Mehta's Family

On Jan. 12, 2017, the lives of the Kumari family and Mehta family changed forever. Since the beginning, Neel's mother and father has prayed for Priyanka Kumari's recovery. Neel's mother and father apologize for Neel's actions and pray that one day the Kumari family can find it in their hearts to forgive Neel. The family requests privacy at this time. God Bless.
