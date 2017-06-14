Suspect in Congressional baseball shooting has died

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2097273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alexandria police responded to reports of a shooting a a local YMCA

Pictures of damage after the shooting in Alexandria at a congressional baseball practice.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

This is terrible. Praying for @SteveScalise and all others who were injured. https://t.co/QyxgO4l8WT — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) June 14, 2017

Multiple law enforcement sources have identified to ABC News the suspected shooter in today's Congressional baseball shooting as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL.President Donald Trump confirmed that Hodgkinson was killed in the attack Wednesday morning.Law enforcement is now looking at anti-Trump postings on his social media accounts to see if there's any connection.House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was injured Wednesday along with at least 5 others in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia Tuesday morning.Officials say so far there are no indications of links to international terrorism. The attacker is being described as a lone gunman.Rep. Scalise is reportedly in good spirits and is undergoing surgery. He is said to be in stable condition. Two law enforcement officers, who were members of a Congressional security detail, were also injured and are in good condition.Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the practice along with some 2 dozen other members of Congress, told ABC News that there was a "burst a of gunfire."Rep. Mark Walker, who represents the 6th District of North Carolina, was at the field at the time of the shooting and says he is fine.Walker told WGHP that the GOP baseball team was practicing for a charity game against the Democrats that was going to be held tomorrow at Washington Nationals Field to raise money for the Boys/Girls Club. Democrats practiced at the field earlier in the day.Witnesses described the suspect as using a semi-automatic weapon. At least 50-60 shots were fired over a duration of 10 minutes. The FBI has taken control of the crime scene and the ATF is conducting urgent traces on 2 firearms, one rifle and one handgun."We were doing batting practice," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. "All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field." He said the gunman had "a rifle of some sort ... a lot of ammo."President Donald Trump said in a statement, "The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a speech that was set for this morning.Gabrielle Giffords, the last member of Congress to be shot, surviving a shooting in 2011, tweeted this morning, "My heart is with my former colleagues, their families; staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day."The shooting took place in Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood, about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.