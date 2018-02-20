Suspect in custody in attack on elderly Cary woman

Antwain Lamar Dennis (Cumberland County Detention Center)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A suspect wanted in an attack on a resident at a Cary senior living center has turned himself in to authorities at the Cumberland County Jail, Cary Police confirm to ABC11.

Antwain Lamar Dennis, 35, is the suspect in a case where a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at her home in Woodland Terrace a senior living community in the Farmington Woods neighborhood.

It happened early Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. according to police.

Cary Police said Dennis turned himself in about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dennis faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, which carry a penalty of up to life without parole.

Image released of the suspect.



He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

Dennis has been charged in Wake County in the past.

One of those charges, trespassing, is more than 10 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller's request.
