Suspect in Harnett County triple shooting, chase identified

Three people were shot in Erwin on Monday night. (image courtesy Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

ERWIN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A triple shooting in a Harnett County town resulted in police chasing a vehicle into Cumberland County on Monday night.

Three people were shot in Erwin at West M and 15th streets, Police Chief Jonathan Johnson told ABC11.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

Erwin police officers chased the suspect vehicle into Fayetteville.

The suspect hit one of the Erwin PD's patrol cars before finally being stopped.

Johnson said the suspect threw a gun out and then was taken into custody.

Gregory Taylor, 24, faces a long list of charges including attempted murder.

