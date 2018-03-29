Shymale Robertson a suspect in the July 2015 brazen robbery at the Walnut Creek Amphitheater that netted nearly a half million dollars, pleaded guilty to several charges in court Thursday morning.The 21-year-old he was originally charged with possession of stolen property.The guilty plea includes two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.The plea deal will put him behind bars for a minimum of three years and a maximum of more than four-and-a-half years.In August, three people were found guilty in the case, which some considered one of the longest armed robbery trials in Wake County.Jamel Melvin and Javeal Baker were found guilty of armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping charges.And Kianna Baker, Javeal's mother, was convicted of being an accessory after the fact of armed robbery.Adjani Bryant, who is facing six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, is still awaiting trial.