FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Suspect named in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Terrance J. Melvin (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have obtained warrants on a suspect in connection with an April 26 shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Terrance J. Melvin, 21, is wanted in the death of Demarko McEachern, 20, and the shooting of Carolyn McEachern, 70. The incident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Saint Louis Street.

Carolyn McEachern was treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and has since been released.

Investigators said shots were fired from the road into the home, striking the two victims.

Melvin is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Terrance Melvin is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Terrance Melvin to have him to turn himself into law enforcement. Detectives also ask anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Terrance Melvin to be cautious and contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
