Authorities in Wake County are searching for a suspect linked to a violent multi-county crime spree early Tuesday morning.Around 4 a.m., the suspect fled the scene of a crash along US-1 at New Hill Holleman Road, near Apex.The crash ended a high-speed chase that started at Alston Avenue and the Durham Freeway in Durham. It reportedly reached speeds above 100 miles-per-hour through Durham and Cary.Four other suspects in the vehicle were injured in the crash, two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said two of them were teenagers.Authorities tell ABC11 that it all started with a carjacking that was reported hours earlier at 12:45 a.m. at 107 Arbor Way in Cary.Cary police said a woman and her brother reported that two armed men approached them and told them to turn over their black 2006 Lexus, phone, and purse.The woman's brother got hit with a pistol, which caused a minor bump on his head.Police said the suspects then hit another car in the parking lot as the fled the scene.Then, Durham police said the stolen vehicle was linked to a robbery at the Social Games and Brews at 1007 West Main Street in Durham. Two people were robbed outside of the nightclub around 3 a.m., according to police.Durham police are also investigating whether the suspects were involved in a shooting along the 2500 block of Chapel Hill Road near Anderson Street.Around 2:45 a.m., a man riding his bicycle told police that two men got out of a black vehicle and attempted to rob him. He was seriously hurt and taken to Duke Hospital.It is unclear if an early morning robbery at a Durham McDonald's on Tower Road was also connected to the string of violent events.Police said two armed, masked men used the drive-thru window to get inside the fast-food restaurant.Officials said the suspects demanded money and roughed up the manager, causing serious injuries.Authorities are still investigating all the incidents.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.