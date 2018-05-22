Suspect sought in chase/crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3506746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County

I extend my deepest sorrows to the @NCSHP family as they mourn the loss of Trooper Samuel N. Bullard, E532 (Surry County) who died in a pursuit related motor vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County. All @CityofRoxboro Staff will wear a mourning band. #LODD pic.twitter.com/a5AguX6o1h — David Hess (@ChiefDavidHess) May 22, 2018

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified a driver involved in a chase and crash in Yadkin County that left a state trooper dead.According to officials, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near NC-67.The trooper has been identified as 24-year-old Samuel N. Bullard, of Wilkes County.Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP said Bullard was a three-year veteran assigned to Surry County.Troopers said the incident started at 10:53 p.m. when a black BMW passed through a license checkpoint; a pursuit and collision followed. Bullard died at the scene.Authorities eventually found the BMW along with the registered owner, identified as Cheyenne Harrison.The driver of the BMW has been identified as Dakota Kape Whitt, 22, of Elkin.Whitt will be charged with murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license. He remains at large.Whitt is described as about 5-11, 160 pounds.Anyone with information on Whitt's whereabouts is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol Communications Center at (704) 855-1047.