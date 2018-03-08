Suspect sought in Raleigh SECU robbery

The SECU at 6408 Hillburn Drive in Raleigh was robbed Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh police are investigating a robbery of the State Employee Credit Union in the 6400 block of Hilburn Drive shortly before 5pm Thursday.Police said the male suspect implied that there was a weapon before taking an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing on foot.There are no reported injuries, police saidPolice are actively searching the area for the suspect who is described as wearing a camouflaged jacket with his face covered in duct tape.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.