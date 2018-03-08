Suspect sought in Raleigh SECU robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a robbery at a State Employees Credit Union branch on Thursday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating a robbery of the State Employee Credit Union in the 6400 block of Hilburn Drive shortly before 5pm Thursday.

Police said the male suspect implied that there was a weapon before taking an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing on foot.

There are no reported injuries, police said

The SECU at 6408 Hillburn Drive in Raleigh was robbed Thursday afternoon.



Police are actively searching the area for the suspect who is described as wearing a camouflaged jacket with his face covered in duct tape.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham Police investigate report of sexual assault near Duke campus
S. Korean official: Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un by May
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
My phone is showing snow. Is that true?!
Wake County woman credits aspirin for saving husband's life
FBI opens criminal probe of police beating in North Carolina
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near NC 55 and Durham Freeway
12 new flu deaths reported, state's total to 276 for season
Show More
5 displaced after two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh apartment
Arrests made in Fayetteville hotel parking lot shooting
Police: Armed man hurls gay slurs outside LGBT club in Raleigh
Woman robbed, violently dragged for $400
Mother irate after stranger picks up first-grade son from NC school
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 8, 2018
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
Wake County woman credits aspirin for saving husband's life
Fans travel to ACC Tournament
More Video