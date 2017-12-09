  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Suspect wanted in Orange County stabbing death

Deputies said a man was stabbed to death in Orange County Saturday morning.

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Officials say they are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death an Orange County man Saturday morning.,

The Orange County Sheriff's office has issued an arrest warrant for Mori Farrell Jr. from Cedar Grove for first degree murder.

According to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, they responded to a call from 5705 Green Pine Road in the Cedar Grove Community around 8:00 a.m.

Deputies said Anthony Latta, 50, was found dead from apparent stab wounds.

"Any loss of life is unfortunate; however, this does not appear to be a random act of violence," Sheriff Blackwood said. "We are conducting a thorough investigation into the exact events that led to the death of Mr. Latta. If anyone has any information, I ask that you come forward. You may remain anonymous when providing information."

The Sheriff believes the stabbing may be related to other criminal behavior. Officials said there appears to be no further threat to the community at large.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to please contact Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.
Related Topics:
homicide investigationorange county newsOrange County
