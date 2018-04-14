Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught

Seven police cars speeding on 421 South. We're on our way to Harnett County after a Deputy was shot. Latest info coming at 10 and 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/8xZ3MjuA0a — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 15, 2018

Authorities say the suspect in the shooting of a Harnett County deputy has been caught.The deputy -- identified as James Eric Cook -- was shot near HM Cagle Drive in Cameron while conducting an investigation.The shooting happened on a path in a wooded area.The deputy was shot in the chest and cheekbone and rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is described as stable.The suspect was described as a "Hispanic male" about 16 years old, believed to be wearing a gray, hooded shirt, a black vest, and dark blue jeans.Officials said he was the subject of a missing persons report on Friday.K-9 officers were deployed for the search of the suspect and the State Highway Patrol had a helicopter searching for the suspect.Wake, Lee, and Cumberland County sheriff's offices were assisting with the search.