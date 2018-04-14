Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught

CAMERON, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities say the suspect in the shooting of a Harnett County deputy has been caught.



The deputy -- identified as James Eric Cook -- was shot near HM Cagle Drive in Cameron while conducting an investigation.

The shooting happened on a path in a wooded area.

The deputy was shot in the chest and cheekbone and rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is described as stable.



The suspect was described as a "Hispanic male" about 16 years old, believed to be wearing a gray, hooded shirt, a black vest, and dark blue jeans.

Officials said he was the subject of a missing persons report on Friday.


K-9 officers were deployed for the search of the suspect and the State Highway Patrol had a helicopter searching for the suspect.

Wake, Lee, and Cumberland County sheriff's offices were assisting with the search.
