Suspect who attacked Hoke County teacher identified, charged

Surveillance video captured a video of the suspect.

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Hoke County are investigating after a teacher was assaulted at an elementary school Monday.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night that it has identified the suspect in a brutal attack on a West Hoke Elementary School teacher as Michael Lee Nivens, 34.

Nivens is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is not in custody.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading directly to his arrest.

It happened Monday about 5:40 p.m. Hoke County Sheriff's deputies were called to West Hoke Elementary School after authorities said an unknown man walked into the school and asked about a former school employee before attacking the teacher.

The teacher was seriously injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information please contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.
